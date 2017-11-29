Lawyers Seek Shutdown of 'Beirut-Based Saudi Opposition TV'

A number of lawyers have filed a lawsuit with the Lebanese judiciary, demanding the shutdown of the Saudi opposition Nabaa TV, which “broadcasts illegally from Beirut,” media reports said.

In the lawsuit, the lawyers called for “halting the illegal broadcasting of a channel that spreads sedition and lies, advocates terrorist militias, and harms Lebanon's official ties with the Gulf states,” LBCI television reported.

The suit was referred by the prosecutor's office to the relevant authorities in order to launch a probe, the TV network added.

The development comes amid high tensions between Lebanon and Saudi Arabia in connection with Hizbullah's role in Lebanon and the region.

The kingdom accuses Iran-backed Hizbullah of offering support to Yemen's Huthi rebels and backing militant cells in Bahrain and Kuwait.