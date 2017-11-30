Hariri Visits Family in Paris

Prime Minister Saad Hariri flew Wednesday night to Paris for a family visit, a source close to him said.

"He left half an hour ago and will spend a few days with his family in Paris," said the source.

Hariri's shock resignation announcement from Saudi Arabia early this month, followed by a lengthy stay in Riyadh, had prompted speculation that he had been forced to quit and was not free to travel.

He headed to the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron before returning to Lebanon last week.

The next day, at Lebanese President Michel Aoun's request, he agreed to suspend his decision to resign pending talks on the political situation.

Some analysts described his departure for France as an "exfiltration" by Paris.

Hariri announced his shock resignation from Saudi Arabia on November 4, citing Iran's "grip" on his country and threats to his life.

In a speech broadcast by the Al-Arabiya news network, he accused Tehran of "creating a state within a state" and blasted its Hizbullah ally .

Iran rejected what it called "unfounded accusations".

Hariri has repeatedly stated that he wants to remain prime minister, demanding that Hizbullah respect a policy of non-interference in regional conflicts.

The Lebanese Shiite movement has fought on the side of the Iran-backed regime in neighbouring Syria.