Report: Berri to Tackle Dissociation Policy with Hizbullah

Speaker Nabih Berri will reportedly discuss with Hizbullah the need to respect a policy of non-interference in regional conflicts until President Michel Aoun returns back from a trip to Italy, the Kuwaiti al-Anbaa daily reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has reiterated on Wednesday that dialogue between Lebanon's political parties must respect the so-called dissociation policy. Adding that the process must have concrete results.

Al-Anbaa said that Berri “will handle the matter with Hizbullah during the presence of President Michel Aoun in Italy,” where he arrived on Wednesday on a three-day official visit.

Hizbullah has fought on the side of the Iran-backed regime in neighboring Syria.

Citing Iranian interference in Lebanon through its Hizbullah ally, Hariri announced he was resigning Nov. 4, but walked it back after returning home last week.

The original announcement, made from the Saudi capital of Riyadh, was widely seen as orchestrated by Saudi Arabia to pressure Lebanon's politicians into taking stronger measures to contain Hizbullah's influence.

Hariri has demanded that Hizbullah remove itself from regional conflicts, from Syria to Iraq and Bahrain and Yemen. Hizbullah denies playing a military role in Yemen but has fighters in both Iraq and Syria.

The premier said Hizbullah appeared receptive to dialogue, but said he would resign if the group and Iran did not agree to rebalance Lebanon's political configuration. He did not elaborate on the new arrangement he was proposing.