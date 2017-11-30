Hariri to Paris Match Weekly: We Chose Dialogue for Sake of Stability
Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed on Thursday that dialogue with political parties following the latest political crisis was chosen for the sake of Lebanon's stability, assuring that he was not held against his will in Saudi Arabia and that Hizbullah has a “political role in Lebanon and won't use its arms inside.”
In an interview with French weekly magazine Paris Match, Hariri said he will resume his role as Prime Minister and that he wanted the world to understand that Lebanon “can no longer tolerate the interference of Hizbullah in regional conflicts.”
“I resigned from Riyadh with the intention of creating a positive shock for Lebanon. Many stories have been told on this issue. However, if I had been detained, I would not be here in Beirut today. Before that, I was able to go to Paris, Egypt, Cyprus. I was free,” said Hariri.
“I wanted the world to understand that Lebanon can no longer tolerate the interferences of Hizbullah in the affairs of the Gulf countries, where 300,000 Lebanese live. They are very important for our economy. We must not pay for the actions of Hizbullah,” he added.
On the party's role in Lebanon, the PM said: “We have to make a distinction. In Lebanon, Hizbullah has a political role. It has weapons, of course, but it does not use them on Lebanese soil. Lebanon's interest is to ensure that these weapons are not used elsewhere. That is where the problem comes from.
“I fear that Hizbullah's interference abroad will end up costing Lebanon dearly. I will not accept that a Lebanese political party participates in maneuvers that serve the interests of Iran.”
If he still fears for his life as he announced in his resignation speech, Hariri said: “I have many enemies, the extremists and the Syrian regime. The latter pronounced a death sentence against me.”
Explaining the controversial stances that arose after approving the appointment of a new ambassador to Syria, he said: “We always wanted diplomatic relations with Syria, which for a long time refused to recognize our independence. In 2010, I went to Damascus, and it was finally recognized. To appoint an ambassador is to perpetuate this recognition, whatever the regime in Damascus.”
On the situation in Syria and whether Syrian President Bashar Assad has won the war, the PM said he did not “Presidents Putin and Rouhani won,” he said.
On the party's role in Lebanon, the PM said: “We have to make a distinction. In Lebanon, Hizbullah has a political role. It has weapons, of course, but it does not use them on Lebanese soil. Lebanon's interest is to ensure that these weapons are not used elsewhere. That is where the problem comes from.
How memory fails him!
Did hezbollah use weapons on May 7th when it invaded Beirut ( and surrounded your residence )and the mountains?
Did Nassrallah say " We will use weapons to protect our weapons' in his prelude to May7th?
Mr. Hariri, you have zero respect from the majority of Lebanese.
All Christians, Druze etc. Would be dead if not for Hezbollah.
You claim Hezbollah controls Lebanon, but do you see Christians beheaded or other sects killed? Hezbollah does not kill people for their religion, that is a politic we have, and an ideology aswell.
The Lebanese Army controls Lebanon, everybody knows that.
When I drive everyday, it is a Lebanese Army checkpoint that checks my ID, not Hezbollah.
So remember that.
"Hezbollah does not kill people for their religion"
Go tell that to your hussainiyeh friends ya irani.
I guess " Kill A Sunni and Enter Janneh" came from nothing.
filthy propagandist.
Mystic 16 minutes ago
All Christians, Druze etc. Would be dead if not for Hezbollah.
POS:
Lebanon would have been a thriving economy, a real democracy, and a model had it not been for people of your kind and your sectarian terrorist militia.
We do not need a scumbag like you and your filthy leader claiming they are protecting us. we can take care of our own.
Spare us your BS and GTFO iranian filth!
mystic
is anal articulation and masturbation also part of the politic and ideology that you have?
Do you masturbate regularly or only on 3ashousha?
Make up your mind ya irani!!
If the army controls Lebanon and is providing security to its citizens then how come you say the Christians would be dead if it were not for Hezbollah???
"Hezbollah has weapons, of course, but it does not use them on Lebanese soil." Hariri said.
what???!!!
May7th, burj abi haider clashes with the Ahbash over a parking spot, the downing of a Lebanese army helicopter, and hundreds of similar incidents.
The threat and intimidation of having the weapons make these weapons more effective in controlling Lebanon.
Someone need to remind Saad Hariri.
It certainly wasn't a toy weapon that killed the head of the Anti-Hezbollah - Lebanese Option party, Hashem Salman, while demonstrating in front of the Iranian embassy.
It certainly wasn't a Hezbollah firecracker that blew up Rafic Hariri and others between 2005 and 2012 inside Lebanon.
And it certainly wasn't a firecracker that blew up in front of the BLOM Bank.
Anybody can have whatever faith they have inside Lebanon, but if you support Israeli Hasbara whatever scum.
Then you deserve to perish, simple as that.
Did those two dead shia iranian terrorists in your avatar perish because they supported Israel?
I have the utmost respect for Mr. Saado Hariri who is now the Prime Minister for saying that hezbollah has weapons, of course, but it does not use them on Lebanese soil.
I also immensely respect him for saying 'We Chose Dialogue for Sake of Stability' and forgetting about Freedom.
You chose Stability over Sovereignty, Freedom and Free Will.
Sami Gemayel described it best:
“Stability should be accompanied by sovereignty, freedom and real democracy, and unfortunately they are asking us today to choose between freedom and stability in the vein of the Syrian era,” Gemayel said in an interview on Future TV.
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/238890-gemayel-lebanon-is-occupied-and-we-re-living-under-hizbullah-s-tutelage
Lebanese people must choose themselves, do they want Hezbollah or not. No Gulf or Hariri do not have permission to tell, is it wrong, or is it not. Those 30000 who working in gulf are just super great working people and will stay there, is there Hezbollah or not in Lebanon, otherwise those Gulf countries just are hypocrites, not neighbours or stable people.
Iraneez im not shia and You Bitch, also cunt with big C
sasha ya shi3i cunt with a small c
i know a shi3i cunt a mile away. they all have that peculiar stinky smell and you are no different.
are you christian by any chance like caudel, incorruptible, flamethrower, nonabel, theroar, giga zabra or secualr atheist like mowaten the cunt.
You pieces of pig's shit, you are too obvious: so a russian/scandinavian/australian etc is so interested in lebanese dirty politics and comes on here to slam the gulf countries and praise hezb al sharameet.
Wlak ayri bi shrameetak shu 3arsa.
We can tell you are trying to sell your point that- Iranian proxy militia in Lebanon has little negative effLebanon and Lebanese even on those 300,000 in gulf region.
Okay- but can you tell us what is the payoff from having the Iranian proxy militia in Lebanon on Lebanon and Lebanese?
If you want to convince Lebanese to sacrifice - even a little - you have to convince them how having an Iranian proxy militia in Lebanon will provide them with benefits that will outweigh the sacrifices associated with it.
And you will also have to compare that with other solutions such that Hezbollah joining the Lebanese army and be under its command.
Can you do that? Can you sell us the benefits of Iranian proxy militia Hezbollah in Lebanon?
“I resigned from Riyadh with the intention of creating a positive shock for Lebanon. Many stories have been told on this issue. However, if I had been detained, I would not be here in Beirut today. Before that, I was able to go to Paris, Egypt, Cyprus. I was free,” said Hariri.
.
the desrespected of the Head of the State of Lebanon is a positive shock in Lebanon...
Hariri must resign...do not have political conditions to continue to be a Prime-Minister!!! a imprevisible prime-minister do not have the conditions to be prime-minister of Lebanon...created crisis from foreign nations....then return to Lebanon to be a agent of peace and harmony in the Hariri Crisis...Hariri must resign, Aoun must nominated a Cristhian to Prime-Minister...
"Hizbullah has a political role. It has weapons, of course, but it does not use them on Lebanese soil."
Yeah, your father was not killed by hezbollah weapons and not on Lebanese soil ya sellout.
Sami Gemayel is right - Hezbollah is offering Lebanese - either you give up freedom, independence and sovreignty and hand them over to Iran- so we let Lebanon live in stability. Or we are prepared to face instability and civil war, with us holding the advantage of having an established powerful armed militia.
I guess the vast majority of the Lebanese will chose to submit - because they are sheep thare used to submit to foreign occupiers - that is how Syrian tutelage lasted 15 years.
i guess the traitor had to correct the mess he made:
30 minutes ago PM Hariri on Hizbullah's arms: We do not deny what happened in the past, but we're seeking to protect stability whereas some parties are trying to stir strife.