Hariri to Paris Match Weekly: We Chose Dialogue for Sake of Stability
Prime Minister Saad Hariri stressed on Thursday that dialogue with political parties following the latest political crisis was chosen for the sake of Lebanon's stability, assuring that he was not held against his will in Saudi Arabia and that Hizbullah has a “political role in Lebanon and won't use its arms inside.”
In an interview with French weekly magazine Paris Match, Hariri said he will resume his role as Prime Minister and that he wanted the world to understand that Lebanon “can no longer tolerate the interference of Hizbullah in regional conflicts.”
“I resigned from Riyadh with the intention of creating a positive shock for Lebanon. Many stories have been told on this issue. However, if I had been detained, I would not be here in Beirut today. Before that, I was able to go to Paris, Egypt, Cyprus. I was free,” said Hariri.
“I wanted the world to understand that Lebanon can no longer tolerate the interferences of Hizbullah in the affairs of the Gulf countries, where 300,000 Lebanese live. They are very important for our economy. We must not pay for the actions of Hizbullah,” he added.
On the party's role in Lebanon, the PM said: “We have to make a distinction. In Lebanon, Hizbullah has a political role. It has weapons, of course, but it does not use them on Lebanese soil. Lebanon's interest is to ensure that these weapons are not used elsewhere. That is where the problem comes from.
“I fear that Hizbullah's interference abroad will end up costing Lebanon dearly. I will not accept that a Lebanese political party participates in maneuvers that serve the interests of Iran.”
If he still fears for his life as he announced in his resignation speech, Hariri said: “I have many enemies, the extremists and the Syrian regime. The latter pronounced a death sentence against me.”
Explaining the controversial stances that arose after approving the appointment of a new ambassador to Syria, he said: “We always wanted diplomatic relations with Syria, which for a long time refused to recognize our independence. In 2010, I went to Damascus, and it was finally recognized. To appoint an ambassador is to perpetuate this recognition, whatever the regime in Damascus.”
On the situation in Syria and whether Syrian President Bashar Assad has won the war, the PM said he did not “Presidents Putin and Rouhani won,” he said.
How memory fails him!
Did hezbollah use weapons on May 7th when it invaded Beirut ( and surrounded your residence )and the mountains?
Did Nassrallah say " We will use weapons to protect our weapons' in his prelude to May7th?
Mr. Hariri, you have zero respect from the majority of Lebanese.
"Hezbollah has weapons, of course, but it does not use them on Lebanese soil." Hariri said.
what???!!!
May7th, burj abi haider clashes with the Ahbash over a parking spot, the downing of a Lebanese army helicopter, and hundreds of similar incidents.
The threat and intimidation of having the weapons make these weapons more effective in controlling Lebanon.
I have the utmost respect for Mr. Saado Hariri who is now the Prime Minister for saying that hezbollah has weapons, of course, but it does not use them on Lebanese soil.
I also immensely respect him for saying 'We Chose Dialogue for Sake of Stability' and forgetting about Freedom.
You chose Stability over Sovereignty, Freedom and Free Will.
Sami Gemayel described it best:
“Stability should be accompanied by sovereignty, freedom and real democracy, and unfortunately they are asking us today to choose between freedom and stability in the vein of the Syrian era,” Gemayel said in an interview on Future TV.
http://www.naharnet.com/stories/en/238890-gemayel-lebanon-is-occupied-and-we-re-living-under-hizbullah-s-tutelage
Lebanese people must choose themselves, do they want Hezbollah or not. No Gulf or Hariri do not have permission to tell, is it wrong, or is it not. Those 30000 who working in gulf are just super great working people and will stay there, is there Hezbollah or not in Lebanon, otherwise those Gulf countries just are hypocrites, not neighbours or stable people.
“I resigned from Riyadh with the intention of creating a positive shock for Lebanon. Many stories have been told on this issue. However, if I had been detained, I would not be here in Beirut today. Before that, I was able to go to Paris, Egypt, Cyprus. I was free,” said Hariri.
.
the desrespected of the Head of the State of Lebanon is a positive shock in Lebanon...
Hariri must resign...do not have political conditions to continue to be a Prime-Minister!!! a imprevisible prime-minister do not have the conditions to be prime-minister of Lebanon...created crisis from foreign nations....then return to Lebanon to be a agent of peace and harmony in the Hariri Crisis...Hariri must resign, Aoun must nominated a Cristhian to Prime-Minister...