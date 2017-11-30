Aoun, Italy President Stress Importance of Preserving Lebanon Stability

President Michel Aoun and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella stressed Thursday during a meeting in Rome "the importance of preserving stability and peace and Lebanon.”

According to Lebanon's National News Agency, the meeting tackled “the various regional and international developments.”

Mattarella reassured that his country “will continue to support Lebanon at the various economic, educational and military levels,” NNA said.

The Italian president also said his country will maintain its participation in the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), in addition to the training courses it is offering to Lebanese officers and soldiers in Italy.

Aoun for his part thanked Mattarella for the Italian support and invited him to visit Lebanon.

The Lebanese and Italian delegations joined the talks later.

Lebanon was plunged into a political crisis after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced a surprise resignation from Riyadh on November 4, lambasting the policies of Hizbullah and Iran in Lebanon and the region.

Hariri put his resignation on hold after around two weeks, demanding the withdrawal of Hizbullah from the region's conflicts in order to maintain the 2016 political settlement that led to the formation of his government and to the election of President Michel Aoun.