Aoun Says Lebanese Disputes Won't Descend into Violence Anymore

President Michel Aoun reassured Thursday from Rome that disputes among the Lebanese will no longer descend into violence.

The Lebanese “might sometimes ride the wave of political rifts, but their rifts no longer surpass politics, and the limit is their national unity,” Aoun told a Euro-Mediterranean dialogue conference in Rome in a speech focused on terrorism.

"Terrorism cannot grow, spread and get stronger without sponsoring countries," Aoun noted.

"Lebanon, which they are trying to strike, is a land in which Muslim-Christian dialogue is an essential culture and a lifestyle that has always distinguished us from the rest of the world," the president added.

He also underscored that dialogue has become "an urgent need" and "the path to salvation from what our world is suffering from today, especially the moving terrorism which knows no limits or borders."

Lebanon was plunged into a political crisis after Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced a surprise resignation from Riyadh on November 4, lambasting the policies of Hizbullah and Iran in Lebanon and the region.

Hariri's shock resignation and its sharp-toned announcement raised fears that regional tensions were about to escalate and that Lebanon would once again pay a heavy price.

But Hariri put his resignation on hold after around two weeks, demanding the withdrawal of Hizbullah from the region's conflicts in order to maintain the 2016 political settlement that led to the formation of his government and to the election of President Michel Aoun.