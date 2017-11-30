Hariri Clarifies His Remarks on Hizbullah's Arms
Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Thursday clarified remarks he gave to a French magazine about Hizbullah's weapons, after his statement drew a storm of criticism from Hizbullah's critics.
“What I said in (the) Paris Match (interview) was clear like the sun. We not have a truce with Hizbullah the same as they have a truce with us. We do not deny what happened in the past, but we are seeking to protect the country's stability whereas some parties are seeking to stir strife in the country,” Hariri tweeted from Paris.
In the interview with Paris Match, Hariri said “in Lebanon, Hizbullah has a political role. It has weapons, of course, but it is not using them on Lebanese soil.”
Many Hizbullah opponents, including ex-minister Ashraf Rifi and ex-MP Fares Soaid, criticized Hariri over the remarks, with some reminding him of Hizbullah's use of its arms domestically during the May 2008 clashes and the Special Tribunal for Lebanon's indictment of five Hizbullah operatives over the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri.
Lebanon was plunged into a political crisis after Hariri announced a surprise resignation from Riyadh on November 4, lambasting the policies of Hizbullah and Iran in Lebanon and the region.
Hariri's shock resignation and its sharp-toned announcement raised fears that regional tensions were about to escalate and that Lebanon would once again pay a heavy price.
But Hariri put his resignation on hold after around two weeks, demanding the withdrawal of Hizbullah from the region's conflicts in order to maintain the 2016 political settlement that led to the formation of his government and to the election of President Michel Aoun.
Hariri :" We not have a truce with Hizbullah the same as they have a truce with us".
What truce? You have a truce with them? Since when you had something to threaten them? You have Nothing - That's what you have. What you call Truce is your total submission to Iranian proxy militia in Lebanon. You accept Iranian proxy militia occupation and control over Lebanon VS them letting you keep breathing and maybe sometime throw you a treat for being a good docile obedient boy. That is what you got.
Sami Gemayel is right - Hezbollah is offering Lebanese - either you give up freedom, independence and sovreignty and hand them over to Iran- so we let Lebanon live in stability. Or prepare to face instability and civil war, with us holding the advantage of having an established powerful armed militia.
I guess Hariri and his likes chose to submit - because they are used to submit to foreign occupiers.
If a nation values anything more than freedom, it will lose its freedom; and the irony of it is that if it is comfort or money that it values more, it will lose that too. ~ W. Somerset Maugham
Hizbalot used itsome weapons against Lebanese since Feb 14 2005. They used them on May 7, again in Abra, then in Ersal, what kind of liar is this Saad?
We must plan for freedom, and not only for security, if for no other reason than only freedom can make security more secure. ~ Karl Popper
Dude HA has been around since the 1980s. Stop the doom and gloom scenarios. Gemayel needs to relax.