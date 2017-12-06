L'Orient-Le Jour, SGBL Hold Awards Ceremony at End of Génération Orient's Season 2

The Season 2 of Génération Orient, the cultural partnership between SGBL and L’Orient-le Jour, reached its end with the awards ceremony, on Monday, December 4th at the Music Hall in Beirut, in a festive atmosphere, in the presence of the artists and a large audience.

During 12 months, we had the opportunity to get to know and appreciate the history and the course of twelve young Lebanese artists coming from different backgrounds: cooking, illustration, design, photography, storytelling, theater, music, fashion, dance, cinema, architecture and the art of tattooing. Each month, L’Orient-Le Jour featured an artist by dedicating an entire page in the print version of the newspaper and on the website as well as a vast campaign on OLJ’s social media platform (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter), with interviews, articles and videos by Karl Hadifé. The final result was voted 50% by the public and 50% by a jury of experts.

The 1st prize was granted to the talented duo of architects Ghaith Abi Ghanem and Jad Melki; dancer Charlie Prince received the 2nd prize and the 3rd prize was finally awarded to illustrator and storyteller Salim Azzam.

During the closing ceremony, Joanna Baloglou, Head of Corporate Communication at SGBL, said: "It has been about 2 years since SGBL, a partner of culture, embarked alongside L’Orient-le Jour, in this beautiful adventure to confirm our will to promote a rich and abundant artistic creation and to accompany these young passionate talents to meet the readers of L’Orient-le Jour. We, at SGBL, are proud to be able to help these young talents to become known and present to the public their art and their passion."