Trump Hails Terror Tip-Off that Saved 'Thousands' in Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday a recent CIA tip-off about a terror plot saved "thousands" of lives in Russia and pointed to that as an example of what can happen when Washington and Moscow work together.

A day after the Kremlin thanked Trump for warning of an attack on a cathedral in Vladimir Putin's home town of Saint Petersburg, Trump used the launch of his first national security strategy to champion closer ties.

Casualties could have been "in the thousands," Trump claimed. "They were able to apprehend these terrorists before the event with no loss of life and that's a great thing, and the way it's supposed to work."