Kremlin Denounces 'Imperialist Character' of US Strategic Report

The Kremlin denounced on Tuesday the "imperialist character" of the American report on national security strategy, accusing Washington of clinging to a "unipolar world".

"The imperialist character of this document is obvious, as is the refusal to renounce a unipolar world, an insistent refusal," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No doubt we cannot accept that the country is treated as a threat to the security of the United States," he added.

US President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled his first National Security Strategy that pilloried Russia and China as "revisionist powers" bent on rolling back American interests.

The 68-page strategy report was put together by key aides and said Russia challenges "American power, influence, and interests, attempting to erode American security and prosperity".

At the same time, Trump used the launch of the report to laud benefits of cooperation with Russia.

He noted that a recent CIA tip-off about a terror attack on a landmark Orthodox cathedral in Saint Petersburg, Putin's hometown, had prevented deaths "in the thousands".

Peskov praised the US report's "modest" positive features, pointing to what he said was Washington's readiness to cooperate with Russia in areas such as an exchange of security information.

"This agrees with our approaches because Moscow is also looking for cooperation with the USA where this would serve our interests," the Kremlin spokesman said.

Moscow will have to study the document closely, he added.