German Pilots' Union Calls First-Ever Ryanair Strike on Friday

German Ryanair pilots will strike for the first time Friday, union leaders said, dialing up the heat in a Europe-wide battle for recognition from the no-frills airline ahead of the busy holiday period.

Germany's powerful Cockpit union on Thursday said pilots would hold a four-hour "warning strike" at German airports after initial talks with the Irish carrier were canceled at short notice.

"All pilots directly employed by Ryanair will be called to strike," Cockpit said in a statement.

If the call is heeded, it will mark the first industrial action by Ryanair pilots in the company's 32-year history.

Ryanair last week took the unprecedented step of offering to recognize unions after crew in Germany, Ireland, Britain, Italy, Spain and Portugal threatened walkouts in long-running rows over pay and conditions.

Germany's Cockpit (VC) said Ryanair broke off the talks because it objected to two of the five union members present, which it said proved the company had "no desire to enter into constructive negotiations."

"Ryanair's public offer to conduct negotiations with VC can only be classified as a further publicity stunt," said Ingolf Schumacher, head of Cockpit's industrial department.

Cockpit added that it regretted the travel disruptions and urged passengers to contact Ryanair about the impact on their flights.

The setback for the Dublin-based carrier comes just hours after it was able to stave off Christmas travel chaos on home soil after clinching a deal with Ireland's Impact union.

The union said the danger of industrial had "receded for the present" after Ryanair agreed to formally recognize Impact as the representative for the airline's pilots.

But it cautioned that it expected management to reach agreement on procedures quickly so that the parties could move on to negotiate "substantial issues" around pilots' pay and working conditions.

Ryanair's decision to move towards trade union recognition marks a historic turning point, given that pugnacious boss Michael O'Leary -- in charge since 1994 -- had vehemently opposed any union representation for staff.

But he came under increasing pressure after the airline was forced to cancel thousands of flights over botched holiday scheduling.

The fiasco triggered pilots' demands for better working conditions and representation, with some departing for other carriers.

Ryanair's conditional offer to recognize pilot unions prompted unions in other European countries to delay their strike plans.

The Italian union Anpac said it planned to meet with Ryanair representatives in Rome in January.