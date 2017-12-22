State Security Arrests Two on Links With Armed Groups

State Security Arrests Two on Links With Armed Groupsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
South Lebanon police arrested two Syrian nationals in the southern towns of Hasbaya and Nabatieh on charges of collaborating with terror armed groups in Syria, the National News Agency reported on Friday.
The General Directorate of State Security in Nabatieh had closely monitored the suspects to find that they have been contacting with jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance and al-Nusra Front in addition to more armed groups in Syria's Beit Jinn and Maghar al-Mir, NNA said.
The suspects confessed during interrogations to have smuggled several individuals, including a Lebanese radical to Beit Jinn, NNA said.
They said they had provided the terror groups in Beit Jinn and Maghar al-Mir with raw materials and military and medical supplies.
I very much doubt that the smuggling granny and her son were shia. We all know which sect controls Beirut Airport, and I seriously doubt their will to go after their own.
