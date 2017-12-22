Mobile version

State Security Arrests Two on Links With Armed Groups

by Naharnet Newsdesk 22 December 2017, 10:30
South Lebanon police arrested two Syrian nationals in the southern towns of Hasbaya and Nabatieh on charges of collaborating with terror armed groups in Syria, the National News Agency reported on Friday.

The General Directorate of State Security in Nabatieh had closely monitored the suspects to find that they have been contacting with jihadist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham alliance and al-Nusra Front in addition to more armed groups in Syria's Beit Jinn and Maghar al-Mir, NNA said.

The suspects confessed during interrogations to have smuggled several individuals, including a Lebanese radical to Beit Jinn, NNA said.

They said they had provided the terror groups in Beit Jinn and Maghar al-Mir with raw materials and military and medical supplies.

Thumb blablablablabla 23 December 2017, 09:32

Meanwhile 2 ISF from Wifi gang were arrested in Beirut Airport escorting the 80 years old terrorist grand mama and her 30 kilograms of Cocain she brough for her grand son...
Since he is hallucinating more and more
http://www.dailystar.com.lb/News/Lebanon-News/2017/Dec-23/431348-airport-white-christmas-with-largest-ever-cocaine-bust.ashx

Thumb justice 23 December 2017, 10:36

they were shia heretics just like you.

Thumb blablablablabla 23 December 2017, 11:46

Lol they were daeshists like you

and it is being confirmed contrary to your allegations :D

You should stop taking drugs

Thumb blablablablabla 23 December 2017, 11:55

Forgot asking you

Tarek Hesso, your Sunnie Daeshist friend that you were claiming to be shia was also on drugs when he killed Rebecca Dykes?
Did you met him in Kandahar or in Raqqa?

Thumb fazar.xmas 23 December 2017, 17:34

bla 3arsa bla

are you christian? do you celebrate 3ashousha also?

Thumb fazar.xmas 23 December 2017, 17:28

bla zabra bla

tarek zabra is a shi3i 3arsa of the same smell like yours.

marry xmass my christian illiterate shi3a 3arsa. how is your attractive secretary? do you also trade in bitcoins?

Missing un520 23 December 2017, 20:24

I very much doubt that the smuggling granny and her son were shia. We all know which sect controls Beirut Airport, and I seriously doubt their will to go after their own.

