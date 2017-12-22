Guterres Extends STL Mandate for Another Three Years
U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has extended the mandate of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon for a period of three years starting March 1.
In a tweet, the STL welcomed Guterres' decision and thanked the U.N. for "its commitment to support the STL's work in the fight against impunity for major crimes, in order to bring those responsible to justice."
The STL was created in 2007 to try those responsible for the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri.
It has indicted five Hizbullah operatives in the case and an in-absentia trial is underway.
Boy they are really milking it! They will review it for another 10 years as long as Lebanon is willing to pay the bill. Off-course we all know that it was done by a Catholic preist from Nepal who was hired and paid by Netenayahoo through a Venezuelan account in Japan on behalf of all the left handed Buddhists in South Korea (See Google maps). What a sad ending for PM Harri and the many people who gave up their life for Lebanon.
keep milking the lebanese taxpayer instead of listening to whyaskwhy who knows (and can prove!) that it was iran behind it all ;)