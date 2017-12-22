Guterres Extends STL Mandate for Another Three Years

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has extended the mandate of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon for a period of three years starting March 1.

In a tweet, the STL welcomed Guterres' decision and thanked the U.N. for "its commitment to support the STL's work in the fight against impunity for major crimes, in order to bring those responsible to justice."

The STL was created in 2007 to try those responsible for the 2005 assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri.

It has indicted five Hizbullah operatives in the case and an in-absentia trial is underway.