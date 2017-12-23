US Orders Review of Obama Govt Handling of Hizbullah Investigations

US Orders Review of Obama Govt Handling of Hizbullah Investigationsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
US Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Friday ordered an investigation into allegations that the Obama administration undermined efforts to target Hizbullah drug trafficking.
The announcement comes after Politico reported that Project Cassandra, a program targeting trafficking by Iran-backed Hizbullah that could have undermined the push for a nuclear deal with Tehran, was "derailed" by the administration of former president Barack Obama.
The review will "evaluate allegations that certain matters were not properly prosecuted and to ensure all matters are appropriately handled," Sessions said in a statement.
"While I am hopeful that there were no barriers constructed by the last administration to allowing DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) agents to fully bring all appropriate cases under Project Cassandra, this is a significant issue for the protection of Americans," he added.
But Edward Price, a former CIA agent who served as spokesman for the National Security Council for the Obama administration, told AFP: "The narrative presented in this report in no way resembles reality.
"The Obama administration said time and again that the nuclear negotiations with Iran were confined exclusively to that narrow issue. We did not make concessions in other arenas, and we most certainly did not curtail or attempt to influence any active investigations, including by the Drug Enforcement Administration.
"Any allegations to the contrary are false, and those reflected in the story appear to be from former low-level officials who have since gone on to work for organizations ideologically opposed to the Iran deal, something Politico failed to disclose."
Trump has criticized the Iran nuclear agreement as "one of the worst and most one-sided transactions the United States has ever entered into."
He refused to certify Iran's compliance with the deal, but left its ultimate fate up to the US Congress.
I want to wish a very mary xmas to my Christhian freinds on naharnet:
1) Bla Bla Zabri Bla the one and only cunt
2) Flame 3arsa thrower
3) Nuna Cunt and his fuck body Heroes
4) Mowaten and his christian double from Metn Incorruptible zabra
5) Ado ibn raso from down under
6) and ho ho ho to the roar hor hor hor
sank you.
Merry Christmas fake account creator^
Thank you for the heart felt congratulations ya gawwad ya ibn elsageeta. You must be the product of your father who fucked the dog because I cannot believe that you are human.
why all this hatred? why all this hostility?
this time of the year is for love and compassion.
And just so that you do not have to look it up you ignorant idiot, a bitch is a female dog who fucks every dog just like your mother was
Oh and by the way, Merry Christmas everybody. May the good Lord bring you Wealth, Joy and Happiness and guide you in whatever you do for the rest of your life.