Gazan Dies of Wounds from Israel Border Clash, Ministry Says

Gazan Dies of Wounds from Israel Border Clash, Ministry Saysإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A Palestinian died on Saturday after being wounded by Israeli fire during a protest on the Gaza border against US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, the health ministry said.
Sharaf Shalash, 28, sustained bullet wounds last Sunday during a demonstration east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said.
His death brings to 11 the number of Palestinians who have been killed since US President Donald Trump announced on December 6 that he would recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital and move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.
Nine died in clashes with Israeli troops. Two were killed in an Israeli air strike on Gaza.
When you attack someone, whether it is with a gun, a rocket or a stone, then expect retaliation.
so the israeli invader can only expect retaliation from the palestinian that was kicked by jewish militias when palestine was invaded and is still an occupied territory...
As there is not a single Israeli, military or civilian, in Gaza, the only people you can claim are occupying that territory are Hamas.
Please remember that it was the Arab States who refused to accept the November 1947 UN resolution on the establishment of an Arab State (at the side of Israel).
From 1948 to 1967 it was the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan which occupied the area called the West Bank and after they together with Syria and Egypt attacked Israel in 1967, and lost the war, the area was taken over by Israel.
So, my dear friend, there never was a Palestine to be invaded by Israel.
Remember also that Mohammed Abbas, Abu Mazen, the "President of Palestine" who was elected for a 4 year term 12 years ago but still refuses to hold elections, has refused to sit down with the Israelis for over 4 years for talks about bringing peace to the region. He is following on the tradition of his mentor, Yasser Arafat, who refused time after time to accept Israeli peace offers.