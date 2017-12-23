Mashnouq to Run for Parliamentary Elections

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq announced on Saturday that he will be running for the upcoming parliamentary elections, and pointed out to full security preparedness to secure safety during the holidays.

Mashnouq announced that the elections “will not be postponed. No political party wishes them postponed and I will run for the polls.”

Lebanon's elections are scheduled in May 2018.

Regarding safety measures during the holiday season, the Minister said: “25,000 soldiers will deploy in different areas around the country mainly near churches and places of worship.”

He added saying that strict measures during New Year's eve will be taken regarding drivers' safety, excessive speeding and driving under the influence of alcohol.