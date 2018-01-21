Germany's SPD in All-or-Nothing Vote on Merkel Alliance

Germany's divided Social Democrats hold a crunch vote Sunday on whether to pursue a coalition deal with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, or plunge Europe's top economy into political turmoil.

At an extraordinary congress in the western city of Bonn, 600 delegates from the center-left SPD and its 45-member board will have their say on entering into formal talks for a renewed alliance with Merkel's centre-right CDU/CSU bloc.

The stakes could scarcely be higher for Merkel as a "no" vote would leave her with the option of leading an unstable minority government -- a prospect she has baulked at -- or face snap polls.

The fate of SPD chief Martin Schulz also hangs in the balance, with pundits predicting he would have to step down should he fail to secure the party's backing for another grand coalition.

Europe is watching closely, hoping for an end to months of political deadlock in a pivotal member state just when French President Emmanuel Macron needs Berlin's backing to push through ambitious plans for EU reforms.

"Today we decide which path our country and Europe will take," Schulz told delegates in an impassioned plea for a "yes" vote.

The former European Parliament chief urged the SPD to seize the chance to lead European reforms for deeper integration and help counter the rise of rightwing populists across the continent.

"Only a strong and united SPD can make our country and Europe stronger," he said.

"We can halt the rightwing wave across Europe."

The vote outcome is far from certain after leading SPD members savaged a coalition blueprint painstakingly thrashed out by the three parties this month, complaining it contained too many concessions on issues such as migration, taxes and healthcare.

- '#NoGroKo' -

Schulz has spent the past week crisscrossing the country trying to sell sceptical party members on the idea of another "GroKo", as the grand coalition is known in German.

He told delegates new elections were "not the right way forward" as voters were likely to punish both the conservatives and the SPD.

Pitted against him is the fiery chief of the SPD's youth wing, Kevin Kuehnert, who has been on a "#NoGroKo" tour of Germany arguing that the party would be better served spending the next four years in the opposition.

The party needs a fresh start after two lacklustre stints governing in Merkel's shadow, he said.

"This is an endless loop that we have to break."

- Crown slipping -

Germany has been stuck in political limbo since September's inconclusive general election saw mainstream parties bleed support to the far-right AfD, which tapped into anger over Merkel's open-door refugee policy.

Bruised by his party's worst result in decades, Schulz initially vowed to go into opposition but then caved to pressure to reconsider after Merkel's attempt at a novel tie-up with two smaller parties collapsed in November.

The U-turn angered many grassroots SPD supporters, who believed some time on the opposition benches would help the 150-year-old party regain its fighting spirit.

Merkel, often dubbed the world's most powerful woman, has been hamstrung on the global stage as the domestic drama has played out, and she is increasingly described by commentators as entering the twilight of her rule after more than 12 years in power.

With her hopes for a fourth term hanging in the balance, she has urged the SPD to make "a responsible decision" and back the "fair" coalition blueprint.

- Hurdles ahead -

The 28-page preliminary agreement that lays the basis for future government policies promises more spending on childcare, education and pensions as well as joining France in a push to overhaul the EU.

But critics within the SPD have bemoaned the party's failure to secure a tax hike for the rich or a restructuring of the country's two-tier healthcare system.

Schulz on Sunday vowed to extract more concessions in the formal coalition talks -- and resist the CSU's demand to cap migrant arrivals at 200,000 a year.

He also promised that any future coalition government would be put up for review after two years.

But even if SPD delegates endorse formal coalition talks, another make-or-break hurdle looms.

Schulz has pledged that any final coalition agreement will be put to a vote by more than 400,000 rank-and-file party members -- leaving Merkel's fate once again in the hands of the SPD.