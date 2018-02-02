Palestinian Triplets Named in Anti-Trump Jerusalem Protest
Palestinians have reacted to Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital with street protests, but one couple have come up with an idea of their own, in the naming of their triplets.
Nidal and Islam al-Saiqli from Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip decided to name the three children Jerusalem, Capital and Palestine.
Palestinians also see the disputed city as their capital and Trump's December 6 recognition broke with decades of international policy that the issue should be resolved through negotiations.
The three babies -- boys Jerusalem and Palestine, and girl Capital -- were born in December, two weeks after the Trump decision.
"Thank God, I had triplets so we were able to name them in response to Trump's decision," said mother Islam, 25.
"There is no value to the Trump decision. Jerusalem is our eternal capital," her husband Nidal, 30, said
To illustrate the names, the couple arrange the three tiny sleeping children on a bed with their birth certificates on their stomachs.
Trump insisted his decision did not pre-judge future negotiations, but the Palestinians cut ties with his administration in anger at the move.
Widespread street protests have broken out in the West Bank and Gaza.
Israel seized Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it, in moves never recognized by the international community.
What utter nonsense. The western part of Jerusalem had been part of the State of Israel since 1948, the eastern part was part of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan from 1948 - 1967 when after King Hussein declared war on Israel, it was re-captured by the Israelis and Jerusalem was finally reunited.
Never in all that time was their EVER any talk about Jerusalem, or any part of it, ever being the capital of a Palestinian State, something that not even the Arab League talked about.
Phillipo your version of the story is the Israeli narrative. You've gotta dig deeper amigo. Of course they want you to believe that to justify their terrible deeds throughout half a century.