Decriminalize Pot, Says German Police Union

A German police union on Monday called for the "complete decriminalization" of marijuana use in the country, saying current policy was neither "intelligent nor productive" for society.

The head of the German Detectives' Federation, Andre Schulz, told the daily Bild that there has never been a human civilization without drug consumption and that it was time the law reflected that reality.

"Prohibition (of marijuana use) created the biggest problems in the first place," he said, including fuelling more serious types of crime and stigmatizing casual users.

"It is often we police officers who have to deal with those side effects such as drug-related crime, production of drugs, trade and smuggling and narcotics deaths."

Schulz called instead for education encouraging "responsible" drug consumption, better treatment for addicts and programs to protect children and youths.

He added that marijuana use should remain illegal for drivers on safety grounds.

Under German law, possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use is generally not criminally prosecuted. The policy varies based on region but the upper limit is usually between 10 and 15 grammes (0.3 to 0.5 ounces).