Man Utd's Matic Gets a Street in His Hometown

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic had a street named after him in Ub, a municipality in central Serbia where he was born, a local official said Wednesday.

"The decision has been taken, we are awaiting that Nemanja Matic gives his approval to implement it," a municipal official told AFP.

Matic, born in the village of Vrelo, just next to Ub, some 60 kilometers (37 miles) west of Belgrade, has never forgotten his roots.

The 29-year-old has given back to local football club Jedinstvo Ub, where he played in his youth, and financed the construction of an artificial grass pitch.

Matic, a two-time Premier League champion, joined United ahead of the 2017-18 season and was reunited with former Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho.