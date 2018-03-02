Lebanon's 'The Insult' among List of Oscar 2018 Nominees

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 90th Academy Awards, to be handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.

"The Shape of Water" leads the nominations with 13, followed by "Dunkirk" with eight:

Best picture:

"Call Me By Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best director:

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkirk"

Jordan Peele, "Get Out"

Greta Gerwig, "Lady Bird"

Paul Thomas Anderson, "Phantom Thread"

Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Best actor:

Timothee Chalamet, "Call Me by Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Best actress:

Sally Hawkins, "The Shape of Water"

Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Best supporting actor:

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Woody Harrelson, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Richard Jenkins, "The Shape of Water"

Christopher Plummer, "All the Money in the World"

Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best supporting actress:

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Lesley Manville, "Phantom Thread"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "The Shape of Water"

Best foreign language film:

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

"The Insult" (Lebanon)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"On Body and Soul" (Hungary)

"The Square" (Sweden)

Best animated feature:

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner"

"Coco"

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

Best documentary feature:

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Icarus"

"Last Men in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

Best original screenplay:

"The Big Sick" - Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani

"Get Out" - Jordan Peele

"Lady Bird" - Greta Gerwig

"The Shape of Water" - Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - Martin McDonagh

Best adapted screenplay:

"Call Me By Your Name" - James Ivory

"The Disaster Artist" - Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber

"Logan" - Scott Frank, James Mangold and Michael Green

"Molly's Game" - Aaron Sorkin

"Mudbound" - Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Best original score:

"Dunkirk" - Hans Zimmer

"Phantom Thread" - Jonny Greenwood

"The Shape of Water" - Alexandre Desplat

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" - John Williams

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - Carter Burwell

Best original song:

"Mighty River" from "Mudbound"

"Mystery of Love" from "Call Me By Your Name"

"Remember Me" from "Coco"

"Stand Up for Something" from "Marshall"

"This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman"

Number of nominations for films with four or more nods:

"The Shape of Water" - 13

"Dunkirk" - 8

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - 7

"Darkest Hour" - 6

"Phantom Thread" - 6

"Lady Bird" - 5

"Blade Runner 2049" - 5

"Call Me By Your Name" - 4

"Get Out" - 4

"Mudbound" - 4

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" - 4