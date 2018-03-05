Oscar Winners in Main Categories

Here are the winners in key categories for the 90th Academy Awards, which were handed out on Sunday in Hollywood.

"The Shape of Water" was the big winner of the night with four statuettes, including best picture and best director.

Best picture: "The Shape of Water"

Best director: Guillermo del Toro, "The Shape of Water"

Best actor: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Best actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best supporting actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

Best supporting actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Best foreign language film: "A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

Best animated feature: "Coco"

Best documentary feature: "Icarus"

Best original screenplay: "Get Out" - Jordan Peele

Best adapted screenplay: "Call Me By Your Name" - James Ivory

Best production design: "The Shape of Water"

Best original score: "The Shape of Water" - Alexandre Desplat

Best original song: "Remember Me" from "Coco"

Best film editing: "Dunkirk"

Best sound editing: "Dunkirk"

Best sound mixing: "Dunkirk"

Best cinematography: "Blade Runner 2049" - Roger Deakins

Best visual effects: "Blade Runner 2049"

Best make-up and hairstyling: "Darkest Hour"

Films with more than two wins:

"The Shape of Water" - 4

"Dunkirk" - 3

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" - 2

"Darkest Hour" - 2

"Coco" - 2

"Blade Runner 2049" - 2