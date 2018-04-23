Report: Lebanese Ambassador ‘Urges French Condemnation’ of Syria Strikes

Report: Lebanese Ambassador ‘Urges French Condemnation’ of Syria Strikesإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Lebanese ambassador to France, Rami Adwan, has reportedly “met with French Socialist Party member, Boris Fallu,” asking him to “launch a campaign against the Western strikes on Syria,” in which France participated, An Nahar daily reported on Monday.
Quoting an unnamed French source who spoke on condition of anonymity, the daily said that Adwan has allegedly “met with Fallu asking him to launch a campaign denouncing Western strikes” against regime targets in Syria.
“The source denounced the ambassador's efforts to incite French figures and parties, in order to form opposition to a sovereign presidential action,” said An Nahar.
“It is still unclear whether the incident would affect relations between Baabda and the Elysse, mainly that the ambassador is administratively linked to the foreign ministry and presidential palace. He was appointed in his current post as part of the Free Patriotic Movement’s share,” concluded the daily.
On April 14, the United States, France and Britain fired missiles meant as a response to what the trio of nations said was evidence Damascus had used chemical weapons a week earlier.
