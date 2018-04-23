Jumblat ‘Sponsors’ Reconciliation Ending 2007 Ziads’ Murder Case

Progressive Socialist Party leader, MP Walid Jumblat “sponsored” a reconciliation with Hizbullah party, ending an 11-year conflict over the retaliatory kidnapping and killing case of Ziad Ghandour and Ziad Qabalan, months after Adnan Shamas (Hizbullah supporter) was killed, the National News Agency reported.

Jumblat had met Sunday evening with Hizbullah Coordination and Liaison Officer Wafiq Safa, AMAL security official Ahmed Baalbaki in the presence of MP Ghazi Aridi, said NNA.

Members and dignitaries from the Shamas family also were present, alongside parents of Qabalan, and Ghandour and legal practitioners.

According to NNA, a reconciliation was reached and all legal charges related to the case were dropped.

Jumblat extended his gratitude to Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and AMAL chief Speaker Nabih Berri.

He hailed their keenness on “consolidating national unity,” assuring that a new page has been turned.