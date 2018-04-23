Makhzoumi Campaign Office Vandalized in Beirut

An electoral campaign office belonging to parliamentary candidate Fouad Makhzoumi was attacked on Monday.

The assailants trashed the office and smashed its doors in Beirut's Qasqas area, in an attack that comes two weeks ahead of the May 6 parliamentary elections.

The capital has witnessed several similar incidents and clashes in recent weeks as the electoral battle heats up.

Makhzoumi's press office condemned the attack and called for “engaging in the electoral battle in a civilized and democratic way.”

It also called on the Interior Ministry to “perform its role in protecting the electoral juncture,” emphasizing that “such practices do not represent Beirut's residents.”

Accordingly, the office called on all parties to “exercise restraint and shun provocations, especially as the date of elections nears.”

A prominent businessman and the founder of the National Dialogue Party, Makhzoumi is a leading candidate in Beirut's second district.

His list is competing against eight other alliances, most notably al-Mustaqbal Movement's list.