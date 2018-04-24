Gas Explosion in Haret Sidon Kills Hizbullah Member

Gas Explosion in Haret Sidon Kills Hizbullah Memberإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A man was killed on Tuesday when a household gas cylinder exploded to pieces in Haret Saida in the southern city of Sidon, the National News Agency reported.
The victim was identified as Bilal H. He was seriously wounded in the gas explosion which erupted while he was doing his chores at home, said NNA.
He was taken to the Labib Medical Center in Sidon for treatment but shortly died after.
Quoting Hizbullah sources, LBCI said: “Bilal Hassan Abdo is a member of Hizbullah. He was killed in a house accident.”
On the other hand, security sources described the incident as “mysterious,” saying: “Bilal Hassan has died as a result of a mysterious explosion in Haret Sidon. He is a member of Hizbullah.”
Nice to see that Hezbollah has resorted to citing natural causes of death instead of pointing fingers at Israel. That way Nasrallah doesnt have to embarras himself with empty rethoric about imaginative revenge.
Anyway, lets wish him a rest in the same peace as he and his co-members of Hezbollah gave the people of Daraa, Ghouta, Homs and Aleppo.
lol ayri bi shrameetak sho fehman, are you feeling sorry that daraa, ghouta and aleppo are not ISIS fidya zones anymore ya ibn el shlikki int?
There is nothing mysterious about this explosion. This terrorist Hezbollah member was prepping or tinkering with an IED he had stashed in his apartment in the middle of a densely inhabited neighborhood of Haret Saida.
He was probably ordered to plant that IED to kill an Anti-Hezbollah candidate
Everytime a Hezbollah IED explodes in the face of a Hezbollah terrorist handler among people homes, they call it mysterious explosion.
Let us remind the readers about an IED that exploded in the face of 2 Hezbollah members from Dahieh, in their parked car in a parking lot on Anteliasin the middle of Hezbollah terrorist bombings campaign- they pretended it was a explosive argument between 2 car dealers.
Here a Hezbollah source say- it was a gas canister explosion.
I just read on another article another Hezbollah source said it was an electric transformer that exploded.
It is obvious Hezbollah is making up stuff and have not settled yet on a single narrative yet.
The most telling is the 'security' source calling it a "Mysterious" explosion involving a member of Hezbollah. They know exactly what it was, they purposely did not say it was a gas canister or an electric transformer. They don't have to spell it out, we know it was a Hezbollah IED that exploded in the face of the Hezbollah member handling it.
اتهم موقع "جنوبية" اللبناني حزب الله بممارسة ضغوط على الأمن العام اللبناني، لإطلاق سراح 7 من عناصره، أوقفوا على خلفية الاعتداء الذي تعرض له المرشح للانتخابات اللبنانية #علي_الأمين.
واعتبر الموقع أن علي صفا، مسؤول "الارتباط" في #حزب_الله، تدخل لإطلاق سراح الموقوفين المتهمين بالاعتداء على الأمين.
Come on guys quit with the silly conspiracy theories, it's just a gas explosion.. it's always just a gas explosions.
They've been many of them in the past and they've all been gas explosios. For example the one in Dahieh that killed two Hamas bomb makers.. err.. I mean gas maker. Or another one in Aamsheet where a Syrian intelligence bomb maker.. umm.. gas maker making gas blew himself up etc. Remember the next time something like this happens, even before they tell you the cause think gas explosion, it's always a gas explosion.
We have to thank Nassrallah for having his bomb makers...oops sorry, gas makers with their stash of bombs...sorry gas canisters spread among crowded Lebanese residential neighborhoods...Another way Nassrallah bomb making...sorry - gas making services - is contributing to Lebanese security and stability.