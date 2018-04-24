Gas Explosion in Haret Sidon Kills Hizbullah Member

A man was killed on Tuesday when a household gas cylinder exploded to pieces in Haret Saida in the southern city of Sidon, the National News Agency reported.

The victim was identified as Bilal H. He was seriously wounded in the gas explosion which erupted while he was doing his chores at home, said NNA.

He was taken to the Labib Medical Center in Sidon for treatment but shortly died after.

Quoting Hizbullah sources, LBCI said: “Bilal Hassan Abdo is a member of Hizbullah. He was killed in a house accident.”

On the other hand, security sources described the incident as “mysterious,” saying: “Bilal Hassan has died as a result of a mysterious explosion in Haret Sidon. He is a member of Hizbullah.”