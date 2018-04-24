Hizbullah Member Killed in Blast inside His Home

A Hizbullah member was killed on Tuesday in a blast inside his home in the Sidon neighborhood of Haret Saida.

A terse Hizbullah statement only said that the militant, Bilal Ahmed Hassan, was killed in "an explosion inside his house."

A Lebanese Army expert said the blast was caused by a rocket-propelled grenade, according to the National News Agency.

Hassan was taken to the Labib Medical Center in Sidon for treatment but shortly died after.

Quoting Hizbullah sources, LBCI TV said the man was killed in "a house accident."

On the other hand, security sources described the incident as “mysterious,” saying: “Bilal Hassan has died as a result of a mysterious explosion in Haret Sidon. He is a member of Hizbullah.”

Officials from the Internal Security Forces told The Associated Press that Hizbullah members inspected Hassan's house after the blast and were later followed by policemen who opened an investigation in the case.