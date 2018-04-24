Hizbullah Member Killed in Blast inside His Home

Hizbullah Member Killed in Blast inside His Homeإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
A Hizbullah member was killed on Tuesday in a blast inside his home in the Sidon neighborhood of Haret Saida.
A terse Hizbullah statement only said that the militant, Bilal Ahmed Hassan, was killed in "an explosion inside his house."
A Lebanese Army expert said the blast was caused by a rocket-propelled grenade, according to the National News Agency.
Hassan was taken to the Labib Medical Center in Sidon for treatment but shortly died after.
Quoting Hizbullah sources, LBCI TV said the man was killed in "a house accident."
On the other hand, security sources described the incident as “mysterious,” saying: “Bilal Hassan has died as a result of a mysterious explosion in Haret Sidon. He is a member of Hizbullah.”
Officials from the Internal Security Forces told The Associated Press that Hizbullah members inspected Hassan's house after the blast and were later followed by policemen who opened an investigation in the case.
There is nothing mysterious about this explosion. This terrorist Hezbollah member was prepping or tinkering with an IED he had stashed in his apartment in the middle of a densely inhabited neighborhood of Haret Saida.
He was probably ordered to plant that IED to kill an Anti-Hezbollah candidate
Everytime a Hezbollah IED explodes in the face of a Hezbollah terrorist handler among people homes, they call it mysterious explosion.
Let us remind the readers about an IED that exploded in the face of 2 Hezbollah members from Dahieh, in their parked car in a parking lot on Anteliasin the middle of Hezbollah terrorist bombings campaign- they pretended it was a explosive argument between 2 car dealers.
Here a Hezbollah source say- it was a gas canister explosion.
I just read on another article another Hezbollah source said it was an electric transformer that exploded.
It is obvious Hezbollah is making up stuff and have not settled yet on a single narrative yet.
The most telling is the 'security' source calling it a "Mysterious" explosion involving a member of Hezbollah. They know exactly what it was, they purposely did not say it was a gas canister or an electric transformer. They don't have to spell it out, we know it was a Hezbollah IED that exploded in the face of the Hezbollah member handling it.
اتهم موقع "جنوبية" اللبناني حزب الله بممارسة ضغوط على الأمن العام اللبناني، لإطلاق سراح 7 من عناصره، أوقفوا على خلفية الاعتداء الذي تعرض له المرشح للانتخابات اللبنانية #علي_الأمين.
واعتبر الموقع أن علي صفا، مسؤول "الارتباط" في #حزب_الله، تدخل لإطلاق سراح الموقوفين المتهمين بالاعتداء على الأمين.
Come on guys quit with the silly conspiracy theories, it's just a gas explosion.. it's always just a gas explosions.
They've been many of them in the past and they've all been gas explosios. For example the one in Dahieh that killed two Hamas bomb makers.. err.. I mean gas maker. Or another one in Aamsheet where a Syrian intelligence bomb maker.. umm.. gas maker making gas blew himself up etc. Remember the next time something like this happens, even before they tell you the cause think gas explosion, it's always a gas explosion.
We have to thank Nassrallah for having his bomb makers...oops sorry, gas makers with their stash of bombs...sorry gas canisters spread among crowded Lebanese residential neighborhoods...Another way Nassrallah bomb making...sorry - gas making services - is contributing to Lebanese security and stability.
Has any inheritant in the areas asked themseves what is a Hezbollah operative doing with a stash of IEDs in their neighborhood. Do they really want to be neighbors to a terrorist who is using the apartment in a residential building as an IED storage warehouse? Is that something safe for them and their families to be around.
If I were in their place - I would keep an eye on who is occupying the building I live in and the neighborhood I live in, and make sure it is Hezbollah free.
And next time Israel publishes a map showing suspected Hezbollah weapons warehouses stashed in residential buildings and neighborhoods. If I happen to live near one, I would give it the benefit of the doubt and have the place checked out and have Hezbollah occupants thrown out, them and their dangerous weapons explosives stored there.
Article 24's set-aside of half of Parliament to "Christians" raises the question of just how many Christians, so-called, remain in Lebanon. My guess would be that there are, at this moment, about 21, give or take a few who voted twice or three times.
A Lebanese Army expert said the blast was caused by a rocket-propelled grenade, according to the National News Agency.
rocket-propelled grenade, "a mysterious house accident" Whatever the cause, he was a filthy murdering millitant
Those time bombs can be tricky to operate....well at least he tried to make it work lol. Sorry I am not belittling the guy dying but if you live by the sword then laws of probability would dictate you have a greater chance of dying by the sword too! I still think Israel did it...
Making the RPG into an IED is as hard to believe as blowing yourself up with an RPG. All things seem possible to the incompetent.
