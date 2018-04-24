Mobile version

Hizbullah Member Killed in Blast inside His Home

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 April 2018, 11:26
A Hizbullah member was killed on Tuesday in a blast inside his home in the Sidon neighborhood of Haret Saida.

A terse Hizbullah statement only said that the militant, Bilal Ahmed Hassan, was killed in "an explosion inside his house."

A Lebanese Army expert said the blast was caused by a rocket-propelled grenade, according to the National News Agency.

Hassan was taken to the Labib Medical Center in Sidon for treatment but shortly died after.

Quoting Hizbullah sources, LBCI TV said the man was killed in "a house accident."

On the other hand, security sources described the incident as “mysterious,” saying: “Bilal Hassan has died as a result of a mysterious explosion in Haret Sidon. He is a member of Hizbullah.”

Officials from the Internal Security Forces told The Associated Press that Hizbullah members inspected Hassan's house after the blast and were later followed by policemen who opened an investigation in the case.

Missing un520 24 April 2018, 13:00

Nice to see that Hezbollah has resorted to citing natural causes of death instead of pointing fingers at Israel. That way Nasrallah doesnt have to embarras himself with empty rethoric about imaginative revenge.

Missing un520 24 April 2018, 13:04

Anyway, lets wish him a rest in the same peace as he and his co-members of Hezbollah gave the people of Daraa, Ghouta, Homs and Aleppo.

Missing sahyooni.paid.sos. 24 April 2018, 17:16

lol ayri bi shrameetak sho fehman, are you feeling sorry that daraa, ghouta and aleppo are not ISIS fidya zones anymore ya ibn el shlikki int?

Missing neutral.polite.commenter 24 April 2018, 17:50

why the bad lingo ya ibnil shi3a sharmuta? Sorry me for calling you a cunt. I get emotional and I no longer is neutral and polite.

Missing iranian.unpaid.shi3i.minteik 24 April 2018, 17:58

flame3arsa/cunt4.0/flamezabra/incorruptible3arsa

well said, well masturbated and so well swallowed

Missing sodomized.ex.fpm 24 April 2018, 19:16

tammantni ya kess, for informing me that you have well masturbated and well swallowed.

Missing iranian.unpaid.shi3i.minteik 24 April 2018, 19:57

well said sodomized.mowaten.thecunt4.0

Missing ysurais 24 April 2018, 13:32

Ya latoff.. was he making molotoff or gazatoff..

may they rest in peace

Thumb s.o.s 24 April 2018, 13:36

God is great, is dealing with the terrorists for us!

Missing wizzaghar8 24 April 2018, 14:50

There is nothing mysterious about this explosion. This terrorist Hezbollah member was prepping or tinkering with an IED he had stashed in his apartment in the middle of a densely inhabited neighborhood of Haret Saida.
He was probably ordered to plant that IED to kill an Anti-Hezbollah candidate
Everytime a Hezbollah IED explodes in the face of a Hezbollah terrorist handler among people homes, they call it mysterious explosion.
Let us remind the readers about an IED that exploded in the face of 2 Hezbollah members from Dahieh, in their parked car in a parking lot on Anteliasin the middle of Hezbollah terrorist bombings campaign- they pretended it was a explosive argument between 2 car dealers.

Missing wizzaghar8 24 April 2018, 14:54

This is another example how Hezbollah weapons and IEDs bring peace security and stability to the Lebanese people. In this case, to the inhabitants of Haret Saida.

Thumb lubnani.masi7i 24 April 2018, 14:52

gas explosion:)
lol

Thumb warrior 24 April 2018, 22:11

now it's a rocket propelled grenade:)

Thumb skeletor 24 April 2018, 15:29

That was one heck of a hot meal; a bit over cooked.

Thumb s.o.s 24 April 2018, 15:34

Boneless too? :)))

Thumb s.o.s 24 April 2018, 17:35

Someone didn't appreciate the mitwelian msa7ab joke, it must be MoFan!

Thumb s.o.s 24 April 2018, 17:38

Missing wizzaghar8 24 April 2018, 15:44

Here a Hezbollah source say- it was a gas canister explosion.
I just read on another article another Hezbollah source said it was an electric transformer that exploded.
It is obvious Hezbollah is making up stuff and have not settled yet on a single narrative yet.
The most telling is the 'security' source calling it a "Mysterious" explosion involving a member of Hezbollah. They know exactly what it was, they purposely did not say it was a gas canister or an electric transformer. They don't have to spell it out, we know it was a Hezbollah IED that exploded in the face of the Hezbollah member handling it.

Thumb janoubi 24 April 2018, 15:55

اتهم موقع "جنوبية" اللبناني حزب الله بممارسة ضغوط على الأمن العام اللبناني، لإطلاق سراح 7 من عناصره، أوقفوا على خلفية الاعتداء الذي تعرض له المرشح للانتخابات اللبنانية #علي_الأمين.
واعتبر الموقع أن علي صفا، مسؤول "الارتباط" في #حزب_الله، تدخل لإطلاق سراح الموقوفين المتهمين بالاعتداء على الأمين.

Thumb extraterrestrial.alien 24 April 2018, 16:43

Come on guys quit with the silly conspiracy theories, it's just a gas explosion.. it's always just a gas explosions.
They've been many of them in the past and they've all been gas explosios. For example the one in Dahieh that killed two Hamas bomb makers.. err.. I mean gas maker. Or another one in Aamsheet where a Syrian intelligence bomb maker.. umm.. gas maker making gas blew himself up etc. Remember the next time something like this happens, even before they tell you the cause think gas explosion, it's always a gas explosion.

Missing wizzaghar8 24 April 2018, 17:21

We have to thank Nassrallah for having his bomb makers...oops sorry, gas makers with their stash of bombs...sorry gas canisters spread among crowded Lebanese residential neighborhoods...Another way Nassrallah bomb making...sorry - gas making services - is contributing to Lebanese security and stability.

Missing neutral.polite.commenter 24 April 2018, 17:01

Wlak La Ayri Iza Byirja3 Hal Akhol Sharmouta

Missing wizzaghar8 24 April 2018, 17:52

Has any inheritant in the areas asked themseves what is a Hezbollah operative doing with a stash of IEDs in their neighborhood. Do they really want to be neighbors to a terrorist who is using the apartment in a residential building as an IED storage warehouse? Is that something safe for them and their families to be around.
If I were in their place - I would keep an eye on who is occupying the building I live in and the neighborhood I live in, and make sure it is Hezbollah free.
And next time Israel publishes a map showing suspected Hezbollah weapons warehouses stashed in residential buildings and neighborhoods. If I happen to live near one, I would give it the benefit of the doubt and have the place checked out and have Hezbollah occupants thrown out, them and their dangerous weapons explosives stored there.

Thumb chrisrushlau 24 April 2018, 18:21

Article 24's set-aside of half of Parliament to "Christians" raises the question of just how many Christians, so-called, remain in Lebanon. My guess would be that there are, at this moment, about 21, give or take a few who voted twice or three times.

Thumb eagledawn 24 April 2018, 18:28

Yes, Cocaine makes all things possible.

Thumb s.o.s 24 April 2018, 21:39

Alirushlau is a sock sniffer... it makes him feel invincible!

Thumb extraterrestrial.alien 24 April 2018, 18:40

You say that at this moment there are about 21 Christians, and that only a guess! That's amazing! You have a knack for guessing my friend, you should go on "The Price is Right" you could win an "ALL PAID TRIP TO ACAPULCO!" or a "BRAND NEW CAR!" or a "THREE PIECE LIVING ROOM SET!" or a "LIFETIME SUPPLY OF RED BULLS#!T ENERGY DRINK!".

Missing wizzaghar8 24 April 2018, 19:01

A Lebanese Army expert said the blast was caused by a rocket-propelled grenade, according to the National News Agency.
He was yearning for a Butt Fxxk. He thought the RPG head would do. Lol.

Thumb kanaanljdid 24 April 2018, 20:07

It is dangerous to live next to a mitwale appartement !

Thumb ice-man 24 April 2018, 20:51

How Sad....

Thumb shab 24 April 2018, 21:46

rocket-propelled grenade, "a mysterious house accident" Whatever the cause, he was a filthy murdering millitant

Thumb s.o.s 24 April 2018, 21:55

Some hero from ain el helweh dealt him a fatal “blow” ;)

Thumb s.o.s 24 April 2018, 21:55

Thumb whyaskwhy 25 April 2018, 00:33

Those time bombs can be tricky to operate....well at least he tried to make it work lol. Sorry I am not belittling the guy dying but if you live by the sword then laws of probability would dictate you have a greater chance of dying by the sword too! I still think Israel did it...

Thumb chrisrushlau 25 April 2018, 01:40

Making the RPG into an IED is as hard to believe as blowing yourself up with an RPG. All things seem possible to the incompetent.
I don't think Trump will be President in 2021. The next guy, you'll have to worry about what he says, because he will be building the future.

