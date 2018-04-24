Gemayel: We are People's Servants, Neutrality Achieves Economic Growth

Kataeb Party chief MP Sami Gemayel on Tuesday described his party's lawmakers as “the servants of the Lebanese people,” as he pointed out that Lebanon's “neutrality” in the region would lead to “economic growth” in the country.

“We are in Lebanon's service and we are the servants of the Lebanese people and we are not ashamed of this,” Gemayel said during a ceremony for the signing of a book about his parliamentary career, titled “My Parliamentary Struggle”.

“We are offering a new approach in political conduct that is based on accountability, inspection, performance evaluation and commitment to a platform. We rejected the de facto situation and withdrew from the government to work for real change,” Gemayel added.

“We are betting on people and on free citizens who have placed their confidence in us... We have put our future and the future of the country in the hands of the people and the ball is in their country. They must decide what future they want for Lebanon,” the young leader went on to say.

Commenting on Lebanon's chronic power supply problem, Gemayel described the prolongation of the crisis as “laughable yet lamentable.”

“The solution that we have proposed is not fictional and it is being applied in all countries. It is based on partnership between the public and private sectors,” Gemayel said.

Turning to the issue of Lebanon's approach towards regional conflicts, the Kataeb leader added: “We have suggested a constitutional proposal for Lebanon to endorse an internationally-recognized permanent neutrality in order to liberate ourselves from conflicts.”

He said Lebanon's neutrality would “secure stability, draw investments and achieve economic growth.”

“Our concern is provide job opportunities,” Gemayel added.

He noted that it would be easy to achieve growth in Lebanon because it has a “small economy that only requires small steps.”

“But what is needed is a will,” Gemayel added.

He also stressed that “there can be no democratic life without accountability, a plan and vigilant citizens.”

“Our struggle is for the sake of people from all sects who abide by the law and general ethics,” Gemayel added.