EU, Tueni's Office Aim at Enhancing Transparency, Good Governance

The European Union's Technical Assistance and Information Exchange instrument (TAIEX) and the Office of the Minister of State for Combating Corruption organised Wednesday a joint workshop aiming at sharing knowledge and experiences to fight corruption, strengthen rule of law and promote good governance in Lebanon, a press release said.

The workshop was inaugurated by Minister of State for Combating Corruption Nicolas Tueni, in the presence of Rein Nieland representing the EU Delegation, Eleonora Sconci from TAIEX and European experts from different EU Member States. Also present from Lebanon were representatives from the Office of the Minister of State for Combating Corruption, Electoral Supervisory Commission, Court of Auditors, Central Inspection and the civil society.

"This workshop is a way to share with the Office of the Minister of State for Combating Corruption and the Lebanese citizens the different European institutional and legal structures on preventing corruption, and more specifically on enhancing transparency", said Rein Nieland. "Lebanon can certainly benefit from these experiences, especially in light of the upcoming elections, take the most suitable ones and adapt them to the Lebanese context", he added.

The EU is currently cooperating with the Office of the Minister of State for Combating Corruption on strengthening the role and capacities of the different bodies entrusted by law to fight corruption. The EU project also aims at enhancing the role of the civil society in raising awareness on citizens' rights and promoting transparency, good governance and accountability.

The fight against corruption and the need to build stronger and more efficient institutions are important priorities for Lebanon to move forward with its reform agenda.