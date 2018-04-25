Hariri Meets Jubeir, Officials on Sidelines of Brussels Conference

On the sidelines of his participation in the Brussels II Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region, Prime Minister Saad Hariri met on Wednesday with Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir where talks focused on bilateral relations between the two countries, the Premier’s media office said.

Hariri also held talks with German Foreign Minister, Haiku Mas, Liechtenstein Foreign Minister Aurelia Frick and the Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Satterfield.

Before the launch of the conference, Hariri also met with the EU Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn.