Franjieh Says Marada's Electoral Chances 'Excellent'

Marada Movement chief MP Suleiman Franjieh announced Wednesday that his political movement's chances in the upcoming parliamentary elections will be “excellent.”

“I reassure you that the situation is excellent,” Franjieh said during a meeting with cadres and electoral campaign employees in Bnashii.

In an apparent jab at the Lebanese Forces and the Free Patriotic Movement, Franjieh added: “We did not kill, displace or abandon our people. We sacrificed our blood with them and did not act like others who fled or emigrated.”

Criticizing those “who are claiming to defend Christians today,” the northern leader said “they are the reason behind the loss of some rights and privileges and their policies are behind the current situation.”

“They accuse us over the issue of Syrian tutelage because they have failed to find theft, displacement or blood in our files,” Franjieh added.

As for the elections, the Marada chief said: “We are optimistic and, God willing, we will have a significant bloc. We have allies and friends in several districts and we support them.”

“Surveys are reflecting a positive outcome for us and our friends and we will have MPs from Marada and its allies and friends across Lebanon,” Franjieh added.