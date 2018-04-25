Aoun: Electoral Law Ensures Correct Representation, Don't Vote for Those who Sell Sovereignty
The new electoral law ensures the “most correct representation for all the components of the Lebanese people,” President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday.
“Political ambition is legitimate and a right for each one of you but avoid inciting sentiments and steer clear of religious and sectarian agitation,” Aoun added, addressing parliamentary candidates, in an address to the nation.
“Do not vote for those who pay you or offer you money, because those who buy you will later sell you,” the president went on to say, in a message to voters.
“Do not vote for those who sold sovereignty and those who sell it on every occasion,” Aoun said.
And addressing Lebanese expats, who will be allowed to vote outside Lebanon for the first time in the country's history, the president added: “Cling to your right to vote and let your participation reflect how much you are attached to your homeland.”
The new electoral law replaces a majoritarian system with a proportional one and allows Lebanese expatriates to vote abroad for the first time. Some 82,000 expats have registered to do so.
Is this man for real?
Aoun addressing candidates: Political ambition is legitimate and a right for each one of you but avoid inciting sentiments and steer clear of religious and sectarian agitation.
He forgot how he was inciting sentiments stirring up sectarian agitation when he was 'democratically' running for president.
Yesterday we had the head of the Amal sectarian militia talk about sectarianism and today we have the the king of incitement and sectarianism lecture the Lebanese about the very same evils that made both of these creatures who they are today: corrupt evil criminal sectarians.
“Do not vote for those who sold sovereignty and those who sell it on every occasion,” Aoun said.
We hear you loud and clear - We will not be voting for FPM, Mustakbal, Hezbollah, Amal, LF, Syrian Nationalists, PSP, Marada, Wahhab etc...who all, each and every one of them -
Without Exception- sold Lebanese sovereignty.
We will vote for the independents newcomers le Rifi and Koulouna Watani.
“Do not vote for those who sold sovereignty and those who sell it on every occasion,” Aoun said. Tell us Mr. President, when will you be giving the Keys of the Presidential Palace to the Iranian militia chief Nassrallah? Before or After the elections? Or have you already given it? You know what- who cares. We already know Iranian militia Hezbollah held that key when they got you appointed as President.