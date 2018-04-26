Ministry Launches Application to Guide Voters to Polling Stations

The interior ministry launched an “application” on its website that allows Lebanese voters locate the polling stations specified for each, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Voters can access the ministry’s website, www.dgps.gov.lb, where they should fill a certain form and obtain an immediate result about polling stations of Lebanese residing in various countries, said the ministry.

Lebanese residing abroad must register their full names, added the statement.

The website also provides a mechanism that allows Lebanese who will vote on May 6 in Lebanon to know which centers to go to.