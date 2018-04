The dead body of a young man was found overnight on the rooftop of a residential building in the southern Palestinian refugee camp of Ain el-Hilweh, the National News Agency reported on Thursday.

NNA said the victim was identified as Omar Z., Palestinian. He was found dead on his home rooftop in Sidon’s refugee camp.

His body was taken to al-Hamshari hospital in Sidon.

The security forces opened investigation into the incident.