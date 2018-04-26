Bassil to Int'l Community: Stop Encouraging Syrians to Stay in Lebanon

Bassil to Int'l Community: Stop Encouraging Syrians to Stay in Lebanonإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Thursday called on the international community to “stop encouraging Syrians to stay in Lebanon.”
“We cannot remain silent over what happened at the Brussels conference,” Bassil said after a cabinet session in Baabda.
“The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) issued a statement scaring Syrians off from returning home and this behavior is suspicious,” the minister added.
“The international community must stop encouraging Syrians to stay in Lebanon rather than return to Syria,” Bassil went on to say, stressing that “they cannot lecture us about being humanitarian.”
He added: “We want to preserve the Lebanese identity and we are free about our national identity.”
Bassil also noted that he had never accepted the “voluntary return” phrase in international statements.
“What's new today is the call for a voluntary and temporary return while giving them the choice to stay in Lebanon,” the minister warned.
Almost one million Syrians are registered as refugees in Lebanon, though many expect the real number is much higher.
Several politicians have blamed a flurry of social and economic woes in Lebanon on Syrian refugees, and calls for them to return have increased in the run-up to the country's first parliamentary elections in nearly a decade on May 6.
Syria's war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
how about you stop encouraging your militia to bring them to Lebanon.
+1000 the only reason millions poured into Lebanon is Hizbalot. Moreover, the Shia terrorists are resettling in their homes (so much in common with Zionism) leaving them homeless.
We should remove the Lebanese citizenship of any Shia stealing Syrian properties.
The number 1 reason that affect the most Syrians who live in now Assad regime controlled areas, why they do not return back even though these Assad controlled areas are peaceful is the "compulsory draft".
Every Syrian refugee family in Lebanon has a brother, father, son, who cite "fear of being drafted" or "being arrested for dodging the draft" as their primary reason why they and their families don't dare return to any Assad regime controlled areas.
And that fear is real, as even Syrian Christians and Alawites who fled Syria, have it.
If Bassil, FPM and Hezbollah truly want to remove a major stumbling block to Syrian refugees return to Syria, they need to convince Assad to cancel his compulsory draft and offer general amnesty to draft Dodgers.
But Bassil and Hezbollah are not interested in resolving the refugee issue. They are just like to use it for propaganda election purposes.
*** Correction ***The number 1 reason that affect the most Syrian refugees in Lebanon who come from Assad regime controlled areas...
The delivery of "Key of Keserwan" to Nassrallah" stunt was extremely damaging to FPM and Hezbollah-Amal chances of winning Christian votes, and increased the Christians repulsive mood towards FPM and Hezbollah-Amal duo.
Their propaganda department needed to find something to fix that pronto.
And they found it. Re-igniting the Christians sfear of their biggest "boogeyman" scarecrow - the Syrian refugees naturalization.
And there you have it. Bassil, Aoun and Berri as well as the rest of their mouthpieces- all blurring the same BS scaremongering propaganda conspiracies in unison.
With Berri (and soon Nassrallah) joining the choir in an attempt to portray - her we are your friends against the Syrian boogeyman refugee naturalization- forget about us trying to impose our candidates on KeserwanJbeil and "Taking the key to Keserwan" - it is all water under the bridge.
