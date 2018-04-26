U.S. Demands EU 'Concessions' to Extend Steel, Aluminum Tariff Exemptions
The United States will continue to exempt allied economies, including the European Union, from steel and aluminum tariffs if they make concessions on trade, a senior White House advisor said Thursday.
"It's very important that some of our friends make some concessions with respect to trading practices, tariffs and taxes," National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow told CNBC, citing "equal treatment of automobiles" in the EU as an example.
