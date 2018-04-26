Aoun Slams 'Veiled Naturalization' Call in U.N.-EU Statement
President Michel Aoun on Thursday said he rejects a U.N.-EU joint statement issued during Wednesday's “Brussels Conference on Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region”, noting that it contained a call for a “veiled naturalization” of Syrian refugees in Lebanon.
“The content of this statement contradicts with the Constitution and with my oath of office,” Aoun said in a press release.
“It subjects my homeland to danger because it calls for a veiled naturalization of displaced Syrians in Lebanon,” the president added.
He said he especially rejects the terms “voluntary repatriation”, “temporary” evacuation, “the choice to stay” and “integration into labor markets”.
“We emphasize that the only sustainable solution to the Syrian displacement crisis in Lebanon is the safe and dignified return of displaced Syrians to inhabitable areas inside Syria, while respecting the principle of non-refoulement, especially that security has been restored in several Syrian regions,” Aoun added.
He underlined that “it is unacceptable to link the return of the displaced to the political solution in Syria or to reconstruction efforts.”
“Lebanon insists on a political solution for Syria and on restoring its stability in a manner that preserves its unity and ends the suffering of its people,” Aoun went on to say.
The declaration of the co-chairs of the Brussels conference -- the U.N. and the EU -- said “the Conference stressed the need to ensure that any evacuation of civilians must be safe, informed, temporary, voluntary in nature and a solution of last resort including the destination of their choice, the right to return and the choice to stay.”
“Participants agreed that present conditions are not conducive for voluntary repatriation in safety and dignity... Conditions for returns, as defined by the UNHCR and according to international refugee law standards, are not yet fulfilled. Any organized return should be voluntary and in safety and dignity,” the statement said.
And while acknowledging that the countries of the region “continue to face enormous humanitarian challenges,” the Conference agreed that “it remains critical to support health and education, economic development, job creation and integration into labor markets, for both host communities and refugees.”
Almost one million Syrians are registered as refugees in Lebanon, though many expect the real number is much higher.
Syria's war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
That’s the price to pay for having hizballot invade Syria ya Michel Aoun. They’re at the core of your corrupt movement.
The number 1 reason, that affect the most Syrian refugees in Lebanon who live come from Assad regime controlled areas, as to why they do not return back, even though these Assad controlled areas are now peaceful, is the "compulsory draft".
Every Syrian refugee family in Lebanon has a brother, father, son, who cite "fear of being drafted" or "fear of being arrested for dodging the draft" as their primary reason why they - their families who depend on them - don't dare return to any Assad regime controlled areas.
And that fear is real, as even Syrian Christians and Alawites who fled Syria, have it.
If Aoun, FPM and Hezbollah truly want to remove a major stumbling block to Syrian refugees return to Syria, they need to convince Assad to cancel his compulsory draft and offer general amnesty to draft Dodgers.
But Aoun and Hezbollah are not interested in resolving the refugee issue. They are just like to use it for propaganda election purposes.
What a pathetic fearmongering propaganda election stunt by the President, just so he can help his FPM garner votes.
Aoun is not a bit interested in solving the Syrian refugees crisis. No he is benefitting from it both monetarily (siphoning off the donations made to the refugees) and politically by using it as a scarmongering issue to his Christian party base.
If he truly wants to help the Syrian refugees return to Syria- then he only needs to have Hezbollah convince Assad to drop the compulsion conscription and give amnesty to all those who are wanted for dodging it.
Most Syrian refugees in Lebanon have either a father, husband. Brother or son - whom the family depend on for subsistence- are scared of either being drafted or imprisoned if they set a foot back in Syria.
The delivery of "Key of Keserwan" to Nassrallah" was extremely damaging to FPM and Hezbollah-Amal chances of winning Christian votes, and increased the Christians repulsive mood towards Hezbollah-Amal duo.
Their propaganda department needed to find something to fix that pronto.
And they found it. Re-igniting the Christians sfear of their biggest "boogeyman" scarecrow - the Syrian refugees naturalization.
And there you have it. Bassil, Aoun and Berri as well as the rest of their mouthpieces- all blurring the same BS scaremongering propaganda conspiracies in unison.
With Berri (and soon Nassrallah) joining the choir in an attempt to portray - her we are your friends against the Syrian boogeyman refugee naturalization- forget about us trying to impose our candidates on KeserwanJbeil and "Taking the key to Keserwan" - it is all water under the bridge.