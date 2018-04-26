Berri Says U.N.-EU Statement Contains 'Naturalization, Fragmentation' Intentions

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday warned that a statement issued by the U.N. and the EU after the Brussels conference reflected intentions to “naturalize” Syrian refugees in Lebanon and to “fragment” Syria.

“We had repeatedly called for coordinating with the Syrian government to return our Syrian refugee brothers to liberated and secure areas, but despite all the diplomatic and security ties and coordination in economic and electricity affairs between Lebanon and Syria, the Lebanese government remained deaf and blind until the release of the joint U.N.-EU statement in Brussels,” Berri said in a communique.

He warned that the U.N.-EU statement reflected intentions to “naturalize” Syrian refugees in Lebanon and to “fragment” and “partition” Syria.

“Accordingly, in my name and in the name of the Lebanese parliament, I declare the rejection of the aforementioned statement in its entirety,” Berri added.

President Michel Aoun and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil have also issued stern warnings over the U.N.-EU statement.

The declaration of the co-chairs of the Brussels conference -- the U.N. and the EU – said “participants agreed that present conditions are not conducive for voluntary repatriation in safety and dignity.”

“Conditions for returns, as defined by the UNHCR and according to international refugee law standards, are not yet fulfilled. Any organized return should be voluntary and in safety and dignity,” the statement added.

Almost one million Syrians are registered as refugees in Lebanon, though many expect the real number is much higher.

Syria's war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.