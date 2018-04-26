Berri Says U.N.-EU Statement Contains 'Naturalization, Fragmentation' Intentions
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Thursday warned that a statement issued by the U.N. and the EU after the Brussels conference reflected intentions to “naturalize” Syrian refugees in Lebanon and to “fragment” Syria.
“We had repeatedly called for coordinating with the Syrian government to return our Syrian refugee brothers to liberated and secure areas, but despite all the diplomatic and security ties and coordination in economic and electricity affairs between Lebanon and Syria, the Lebanese government remained deaf and blind until the release of the joint U.N.-EU statement in Brussels,” Berri said in a communique.
He warned that the U.N.-EU statement reflected intentions to “naturalize” Syrian refugees in Lebanon and to “fragment” and “partition” Syria.
“Accordingly, in my name and in the name of the Lebanese parliament, I declare the rejection of the aforementioned statement in its entirety,” Berri added.
President Michel Aoun and Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil have also issued stern warnings over the U.N.-EU statement.
The declaration of the co-chairs of the Brussels conference -- the U.N. and the EU – said “participants agreed that present conditions are not conducive for voluntary repatriation in safety and dignity.”
“Conditions for returns, as defined by the UNHCR and according to international refugee law standards, are not yet fulfilled. Any organized return should be voluntary and in safety and dignity,” the statement added.
Almost one million Syrians are registered as refugees in Lebanon, though many expect the real number is much higher.
Syria's war has killed more than 350,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.
The number 1 reason, that affect the most Syrian refugees in Lebanon who live come from Assad regime controlled areas, as to why they do not return back, even though these Assad controlled areas are now peaceful, is the "compulsory draft".
Every Syrian refugee family in Lebanon has a brother, father, son, who cite "fear of being drafted" or "fear of being arrested for dodging the draft" as their primary reason why they - their families who depend on them - don't dare return to any Assad regime controlled areas.
And that fear is real, as even Syrian Christians and Alawites who fled Syria, have it.
If Berri, Amal, FPM and Hezbollah truly want to remove a major stumbling block to Syrian refugees return to Syria, they need to convince Assad to cancel his compulsory draft and offer general amnesty to draft Dodgers.
But Berri, Aoun and Hezbollah are not interested in resolving the refugee issue. They are just like to use it for propaganda election purposes.
What a pathetic fearmongering propaganda election stunt by Berri & Aoun, just so they can garner votes.
Berri & Aoun are not a bit interested in solving the Syrian refugees crisis. No they are both benefitting from it both monetarily (siphoning off the donations made to the refugees) and politically by using it as a scarmongering issue to their party base.
If they truly want to help the Syrian refugees return to Syria- then they - and Nassrallah-
Need only to convince Assad to drop the compulsion conscription and give amnesty to all those who are wanted for dodging it.
Most Syrian refugees in Lebanon have either a father, husband. Brother or son - whom the family depend on for subsistence- are scared of either being drafted or imprisoned if they set a foot back in Syria.
The delivery of "Key of Keserwan" to Nassrallah" was extremely damaging to FPM and Hezbollah-Amal chances of winning Christian votes, and increased the Christians repulsive mood towards FPM and Hezbollah-Amal duo.
Their propaganda department needed to find something to fix that pronto.
And they found it. Re-igniting the Christians sfear of their biggest "boogeyman" scarecrow - the Syrian refugees naturalization.
And there you have it. Bassil, Aoun and Berri as well as the rest of their mouthpieces- all blurring the same BS scaremongering propaganda conspiracies in unison.
With Berri (and soon Nassrallah) joining the choir in an attempt to portray - her we are your friends against the Syrian boogeyman refugee naturalization- forget about us trying to impose our candidates on KeserwanJbeil and "Taking the key to Keserwan" - it is all water under the bridge.