IS Militant Arrested in Akkar Region

An Islamic State militant has been arrested in the northern Akkar district, the army said on Thursday.

“A force from the Intelligence Directorate arrested Walid Mohammed Beiruti, aka Abu Dujana, in the Akkar area of Shadra,” an army statement said.

“He belongs to the terrorist Daesh (IS) group and had fought alongside it,” the statement added.

“He had been tasked by the aforementioned group to carry out kidnap for ransom operations in order to finance the group,” the army said, noting that the detainee has since been referred to the relevant judicial authorities.