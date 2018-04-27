Bassil Vows to Grant Citizenship to Lebanese Descendants in Diaspora

Foreign Minister Jebran Bassil on Friday pledged to press for granting citizenship to millions of Lebanese descendants who are scattered across the world, as expats began voting abroad for the first time in Lebanon's history.

“This is a battle that we have started and it will not stop until every Lebanese abroad regains their citizenship and political right to vote,” said Bassil after expat polling stations opened in six Arab countries – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Egypt and Oman.

Describing expat voting as “very important,” Bassil added: “This is a course that will eventually lead every Lebanese to know that they have a role and a say in the political decision.”

“This moment is important because Lebanese outside Lebanon are regaining Lebanon and their Lebanese identity and this is the main issue while the rest is electoral details that we are following up,” the minister went on to say.

“There are 82,970 Lebanese (expat) voters and some of them have flocked from remote regions to cast their votes. There might be shortcomings but I promise them that there will be more polling stations in the next elections,” Bassil added.

As for the technical procedures, the minister said “the State has signed a contract with the DHL Express mail company, which will be fully responsible for the ballot boxes after receiving them and transporting them to the (Beirut) airport, where they will be received by a team from the ministries of interior and foreign affairs ahead of transferring them to the central bank.”

“How can some claim that the boxes might be tampered with when every envelope will be sealed with red wax and placed in a sealed plastic box, which will also be placed inside a sackcloth sealed with red wax,” Bassil added.