Hariri from Tripoli: Settlements for Sake of People, Not Political Gains

Hariri from Tripoli: Settlements for Sake of People, Not Political Gainsإقرأ هذا الخبر بالعربية
Prime Minister Saad Hariri, the leader of al-Mustaqbal Movement, carried out an electoral tour in Tripoli on Friday, nine days before the May 6 parliamentary elections.
Hariri kicked off his tour by meeting Labor Minister and Tripoli MP Mohammed Kabbara, in the presence of MP Samir al-Jisr, Tripoli parliamentary candidate Dima Jamali, el-Mina municipal chief Abdul Qader Alameddine and a number of Tripolitan businessmen and families.
Hariri later visited Tripoli's Dar al-Iftaa, the city's Sunni Muslim religious authority, where he met with Mufti of Tripoli and North Sheikh Malek al-Shaar and a number of Dar al-Fatwa clerics.
“To me, being here in Tripoli is like being home. I have always considered Tripoli and the North to be my home, because Rafik Hariri had always cherished this region,” Hariri said.
“For the past year and a half, we worked for the sake of the people and not for ourselves. We made initiatives for their sake and not for ourselves, we made settlements for their sake and not for political gains,” the premier stressed, referring to his political settlement with President Michel Aoun and Hizbullah.
When will he stop using his father's name for his own political objectives?? Let the man rest in peace!
More like rest in pieces thanks to his BFF and partners Hassan Nasrallah, Naim Qassem
Home al. Hahhh....he said the same thing the last time he visited his "Home" Tripoli- 9 years ago.
It is not the fault of politicians if they utter total BS statements and lies during election season. It is the Morons who believe them that are at fault for the current shithoke of a country we live in.
