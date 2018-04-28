Jumblat Says Tense Rhetoric 'Must Stop'

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Walid Jumblat described the Lebanese expats voting as “good”, as he urged political parties running in the upcoming May parliamentary elections to stop “tense rhetoric,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

On Lebanese expats voting, which took place in six Arab countries on Friday, Jumblat said: “It’s a good indicator because in the end these expats have come to be able to cast their votes.”

Jumblat expressed resentment with what he described as “tense rhetoric” between the competing political parties and parliamentary hopefuls, as the country braces for its legislative elections on May 6.

“It is only spreading tension in the country on the eve of the elections. I hope this is put to an end after the elections, and after the formation of a new government. Unification of the country is a shared responsibility of all,” he added.

Regarding suggestions calling on all parties to engage in constructive dialogue after the elections, Jumblat said: “I have always preached for dialogue. It is the only way for any solution. Ending these (tense) atmospheres is much needed.”