Mashnouq: Voting Facilitated for Elderly, Persons with Disabilities

Interior Minister Nouhad al-Mashnouq said several steps have been taken to ensure and facilitate the voting process for people with special needs, adding that measures have been taken against a committee that failed to fulfill tasks entrusted to it in that regard, the National News Agency reported on Saturday.

“Administrative measures have been taken against a committee, tasked with facilitating the voting process for people with special needs, for failing to fulfill its tasks,” said Mashnouq.

He announced that the voting process for elderly individuals and people with disabilities will be facilitated on May 6.

"Quick solutions were developed. First, is to secure some polling stations on the ground floor. Second, to provide assistance from the civil defense elements in all centers. Third, is to allow a person from the same electoral district to provide assistance to the blind to be able to vote. Fourth, is to allow the cars of the elderly, people with disabilities and the blind to enter the campus of the polling stations,” said the interior minister.

Lebanon will stage its legislative elections in May, the first in nine years, based on a complex representation system.