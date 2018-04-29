2nd Round of Lebanese Expat Voting Kicks Off in 33 Nations

Lebanese expats were on Sunday casting their ballots in 33 countries across the world, three days after a similar vote in six Arab countries.

Voting on Australia's eastern coast had kicked off at midnight whereas voting in other countries began at 6:00 am Beirut time.

In Canada, 11,438 expats have registered to take part in the electoral process while 10,000 others are listed in the United States.

Elsewhere in the Americas, 2,016 are registered in Brazil, 1,496 in Venezuela, 923 in Paraguay, 392 in Argentina, 347 in Mexico and 325 in Colombia, according to LBCI television.

In Africa, 2,344 voters are registered in Ivory Coast, 1,263 in Nigeria, 400 in Senegal, 439 in Guinea, 375 in Ghana, 341 in Congo, 312 in South Africa, 259 in Sierra Leone, 251 in Gabon, 217 in Benin and 211 in Liberia.

Also according to LBCI, 8,362 expats have registered in France, 8,351 in Germany, 1,910 in Sweden, 1,805 in the UK, 1,052 in Belgium, 889 in Switzerland, 728 in Italy, 376 in Spain, 311 in Armenia, 270 in Romania, 256 in Greece, 250 in Denmark, 228 in the Netherland and 242 in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe.

Polling stations in Los Angeles will be the last to close, on Monday.

At 12:00 pm Beirut time, the voter turnout was at 45.7% in Australia and five percent in Europe. A “heavy turnout” was meanwhile reported in Africa.