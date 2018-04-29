Jumblat to Supporters: Our Existence Hinges on High Voter Turnout

Druze leader MP Walid Jumblat on Sunday urged the supporters of the Progressive Socialist Party to achieve “the highest possible voter turnout” in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“Let the torches of party members, supporters, friends and allies remain high in the sky so that their fire and smoke can cover and conceal their hateful and odious slogans against the (2001 Druze-Christian) reconciliation and their lies about reform,” Jumblat tweeted, in a scathing attack against rival electoral lists in the Chouf-Aley district.

“The fate of the battle and the fate our existence are hinging on achieving the highest possible voter turnout,” the PSP leader warned.

The parliamentary elections, the first in nine years, will be held next Sunday in 15 districts according to a new and complex proportional representation electoral law.

Jumblat's son and apparent political heir Taimur is leading the Reconciliation List – an electoral alliance with the Lebanese Forces – in the Chouf-Aley district, Lebanon's Druze heartland.

Rival lists are led by the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Talal Arslan and ex-minister Wiam Wahhab. There are also two lists formed by civil society activists in the district.