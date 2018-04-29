Israel Frees Lebanese Woman Nabbed near Shebaa

The Israeli army on Sunday released a Lebanese woman its troops had abducted on Saturday.

“The Israeli occupation army this morning freed Lebanese citizen Nouhad Dilli and she was handed over to Lebanese Army intelligence agents via UNIFIL, in the Burkat al-Naqqar area west of the town of Shebaa,” the National News Agency reported.

The woman had been kidnapped Saturday from the al-Shahel area east of the border town of Shebaa.

“After coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the citizen Nouhad Dilli was at 10:10 am handed over to the Intelligence Directorate in the outskirts of the town of Shebaa through U.N. forces,” a Lebanese Army statement said.