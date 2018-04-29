Hariri Tours Akkar: We Will Pursue Together the Path of Development

Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday started his electoral visit to the northern Akkar district by visiting Jabal Akroum, where a popular rally was held in the presence of a number of al-Mustaqbal Movement candidates in Akkar including Hadi Hobeish, Mohammed Suleiman, Tarek al-Merehbi and Jean Moussa.

“I hope that we will always meet under the blue sky in Jabal Akroum, the mountain of pride, dignity and honor. This area put the best of its young people at the service of the Lebanese Army and the security forces. We are proud of its officers, clerics, dignitaries, and clans,” Hariri said at the rally.

He added: “You know very well that these elections are fateful for us and for Lebanon. You see the lists facing us that want to kidnap the voice of Akkar. Will you allow this? I came to tell you that we will remain together on the path of Martyr Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, the path of development and reconstruction for all of Lebanon and especially Akroum.”

Hariri noted that “there was a very big share for Akkar and Akroum” at the CEDRE economic conference in Paris.

“In the past it was all talk but today the money is available and so are the projects, and all we have to do is execute them. If you want the projects to be executed, we have the program. So everyone should cast their vote on May 6,” the premier added.

Speaking in another Akkar area, the border region of Wadi Khaled, Hariri warned that “some want to bring the Syrian tutelage back to Akkar.”

“I have no problem with competition when it is for Akkar’s interest, but we will not accept the return of the Syrian tutelage over Akkar,” he said.

Along the road from Wadi Khaled to Mashta Hassan and Mashta Hammoud, Hariri made stops to salute citizens who stood along the road to greet him.

Addressing a Mashta Hassan rally, Hariri said: “It is useful to visit these areas to see the deprivation, but what I will see during my next visit will be different because there are many regions that need the implementation of projects.”

Hariri then stopped in the town of Shadra where he was received by a large number of citizens, including allied Lebanese Forces candidate Wehbe Qatisha.

Hariri then visited Mustaqbal MP Hadi Hobeish in Qoubaiyat. Hobeish said that the people of Akkar will continue to support Hariri and his political line and announced that April 7 will be a “day of victory.”

Hariri said: “I am honored to be with you today. You preserved coexistence in this area.”

Hariri also visited Sindyana and Beereh.