Funeral Held for Lebanese Aid Worker Killed in Yemen

A Lebanese humanitarian worker from the International Committee of the Red Cross has been laid to rest in his hometown, Breeh, a week after being shot dead in Yemen.

Hanna Lahoud, 38, was in charge of the ICRC's detainees program in Yemen. He was shot on his way to visit a prison in the southwestern province of Taiz. An investigation is underway to determine who killed him.

ICRC official Dominik Stillhart called Lahoud "a beacon of humanity" during the funeral Saturday. Stillart said Lahoud gave his life helping the people of Yemen. Prayers were held in the St. Charbel Church north of Beirut.

Yemen has been embroiled in a civil war since March 2015, a conflict that has created the world's worst humanitarian crisis.