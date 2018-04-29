Power Cut Temporarily Shuts Amsterdam's Airport

A power cut overnight forced the temporary closure of Amsterdam's Schipol airport, one of Europe's busiest, officials said as they tried to get operations moving again Sunday.

They said the power outage disrupted the check-in system so the authorities decided to close down the airport to ensure security for travelers who were crowded in terminal buildings.

The Dutch carrier KLM, part of the Air France-KLM group, canceled at least 25 flights to European destinations while incoming flights were reduced as well.

At the same time, access roads to the airport were closed and train and bus services were suspended as authorities asked travelers to stay at home.

"The power cut has been repaired and the check-in system is now working again meaning we can begin dealing with the backlog of passengers," the airport said in a statement later.

The authorities added that delays could last through to Monday.